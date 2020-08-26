Zimbabwe: CAPS United Boss Bail Ruling Set for Thursday

25 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The Premier Soccer League chairperson Farai Jere will spend two more days behind bars after his bail ruling was pushed to this Thursday.

Jere, who is also the owner of CAPS United Football Club, is accused of defrauding ZESA US$3,5 million in a botched electricity meter deal.

He was arrested last Friday and is denying the allegations levelled against him arguing the charges don't amount to a criminal offence.

The Helcraw Electrical Pvt Ltd Managing Director was arrested for fraud along with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Company (ZETDC) senior manager Leonard Chisina, and engineer Freeman Chikonzo.

The state alleges that sometime in 2016, Jere won a tender to supply ZETDC with 1151 smart meters and Head End System at a cost of US$3,566, 878.

However, Jere is said to have allegedly produced a Fake Factory Acceptance Test Visit Report to the effect that the smart meters and Head End System met the standards required by ZETDC.

His co-accused are said to have signed the false report. Other engineers expressed reservations over the signing of the document as no Factory Acceptance Test had been done.

ZETDC resolved to remove from its system all meters supplied by Jere's company as they failed to meet minimum requirements leaving ZETDC with a financial prejudice of US$3,566,878.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.