Zimbabwe: CAPS United Boss Bail Ruling Set for Thursday

The Premier Soccer League chairperson Farai Jere will spend two more days behind bars after his bail ruling was pushed to this Thursday.

Jere, who is also the owner of CAPS United Football Club, is accused of defrauding ZESA US$3,5 million in a botched electricity meter deal.

He was arrested last Friday and is denying the allegations levelled against him arguing the charges don't amount to a criminal offence.

The Helcraw Electrical Pvt Ltd Managing Director was arrested for fraud along with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Company (ZETDC) senior manager Leonard Chisina, and engineer Freeman Chikonzo.

The state alleges that sometime in 2016, Jere won a tender to supply ZETDC with 1151 smart meters and Head End System at a cost of US$3,566, 878.

However, Jere is said to have allegedly produced a Fake Factory Acceptance Test Visit Report to the effect that the smart meters and Head End System met the standards required by ZETDC.

His co-accused are said to have signed the false report. Other engineers expressed reservations over the signing of the document as no Factory Acceptance Test had been done.

ZETDC resolved to remove from its system all meters supplied by Jere's company as they failed to meet minimum requirements leaving ZETDC with a financial prejudice of US$3,566,878.