Namibia: Ruling Reserved On Bid to Stop Quotas Auction

A ruling on an attempt by the Walvis Bay-based fishing company Seaflower Pelagic Processing to stop the government's sale of 24 333 tonnes of horse mackerel through a public auction is due to be delivered in the High Court on Thursday morning.

Seaflower Pelagic, in which the state-owned Fishcor is a 40% shareholder, claims it has an agreement with Fishcor for 50 000 tonnes of the government company's horse mackerel quota to be made available to Seaflower annually for 15 years, until the end of 2033.

It is also claiming that it has not received 24 333 metric tonnes of the horse mackerel quota of 50 000 tonnes Fishcor is contractually obliged to make available to it this year, and wants to stop the government from including this in the 72 000 tonnes of horse mackerel catch sold by public auction to raise money for Namibia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In documents filed at the High Court, Fishcor is disputing the legality of agreements it concluded with Seaflower Pelagic and former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau. Fisheries minister Albert Kawana is also denying that Seaflower Pelagic has a right to the quota it says Fishcor owes it.

Deputy judge president Hosea Angula reserved his judgement on Seaflower Pelagic's urgent application against the ministers of fisheries and marine resources, finance and public enterprises, and also against Fishcor, in the Windhoek High Court on Tuesday evening.

He said he would deliver his ruling on Thursday morning - shortly before the outcome of the auction is expected to be announced to successful bidders.

