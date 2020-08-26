Namibia: Ruling Reserved On Bid to Stop Quotas Auction

25 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

A ruling on an attempt by the Walvis Bay-based fishing company Seaflower Pelagic Processing to stop the government's sale of 24 333 tonnes of horse mackerel through a public auction is due to be delivered in the High Court on Thursday morning.

Seaflower Pelagic, in which the state-owned Fishcor is a 40% shareholder, claims it has an agreement with Fishcor for 50 000 tonnes of the government company's horse mackerel quota to be made available to Seaflower annually for 15 years, until the end of 2033.

It is also claiming that it has not received 24 333 metric tonnes of the horse mackerel quota of 50 000 tonnes Fishcor is contractually obliged to make available to it this year, and wants to stop the government from including this in the 72 000 tonnes of horse mackerel catch sold by public auction to raise money for Namibia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In documents filed at the High Court, Fishcor is disputing the legality of agreements it concluded with Seaflower Pelagic and former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau. Fisheries minister Albert Kawana is also denying that Seaflower Pelagic has a right to the quota it says Fishcor owes it.

Deputy judge president Hosea Angula reserved his judgement on Seaflower Pelagic's urgent application against the ministers of fisheries and marine resources, finance and public enterprises, and also against Fishcor, in the Windhoek High Court on Tuesday evening.

He said he would deliver his ruling on Thursday morning - shortly before the outcome of the auction is expected to be announced to successful bidders.

Read more in our next edition.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.