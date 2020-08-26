South Africa: Xenophobia O'Clock, Once Again in South Africa

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Richard Poplak

This time the unpleasantness is underwritten by a sophisticated Twitter campaign, backed in turn by the atrophying muscle of Iqbal Survé's Independent Media Group. The dog whistles have been turfed in favour of loudhailers, and as Survé's bumbling sub-editors add to a dangerous dumpster fire of rhetoric, we nudge closer and closer to a crisis.

Between the years of 1905 and 1950, over five million men were coerced onto the gold mines of South Africa. Much like cattle or machinery parts, they travelled from the Sul do Save, Mozambique, packed onto the train depicted in Hugh Masekela's Stimela:

They always cuss, and they curse the coal train,

The coal train that brought them to Johannesburg.

Whooo whooo!

Hundreds of thousands of these men failed to make it home alive. Those who did, found a place denuded by centuries of forced labour -- the sting of the sipais' switch had fed the bottomless mining pits in South Africa, and there was no one to fill the holes they left at home. As Charles van Onselen notes in The Night Trains, these contributions have been totally erased, despite the fact that at no point in the history of South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

