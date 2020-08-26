South Africa: Time to Vote On the Spectre of Prescribed Assets

analysis

The pending decision on prescribed assets must not be left to politicians and asset managers. The wolves must now emerge from sheep's clothing and clearly explain to the public what they think the exact percentage of pension funds is, that should be invested in social infrastructure to kick-start the economy.

A clear airing of what is needed regarding prescribed assets should be followed by a plebiscite assessing all those who are interested in putting skin in the game to save the country from a deeper socio-economic crisis.

Let's face it, it is fear-mongering to think that imposing a 2.5% or R200-billion prescription limit out of about R8-trillion in regulated assets would blow the house down. This is the kind of money that is easily wiped out in the equity markets in a week on the JSE.

If we are honest, investing in the equities on stock exchanges has its own dangers and all those with an appetite to spread their investment risk beyond securities must be given an option to commit their capital in social infrastructure so as to alleviate poverty and create jobs. Of course, such patriotism would have to be reciprocated with some form of incentives.

With due...