South Africa: Time to Vote On the Spectre of Prescribed Assets

25 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Hlubi Xaba

The pending decision on prescribed assets must not be left to politicians and asset managers. The wolves must now emerge from sheep's clothing and clearly explain to the public what they think the exact percentage of pension funds is, that should be invested in social infrastructure to kick-start the economy.

A clear airing of what is needed regarding prescribed assets should be followed by a plebiscite assessing all those who are interested in putting skin in the game to save the country from a deeper socio-economic crisis.

Let's face it, it is fear-mongering to think that imposing a 2.5% or R200-billion prescription limit out of about R8-trillion in regulated assets would blow the house down. This is the kind of money that is easily wiped out in the equity markets in a week on the JSE.

If we are honest, investing in the equities on stock exchanges has its own dangers and all those with an appetite to spread their investment risk beyond securities must be given an option to commit their capital in social infrastructure so as to alleviate poverty and create jobs. Of course, such patriotism would have to be reciprocated with some form of incentives.

With due...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.