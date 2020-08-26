Malawi: Namadingo Raises K3m Target for Fellow Artist to Get Medical Help

Multi-talented musician Patience Namadingo, who on Tuesday turned himself into a living statue to help raise money for fellow artist 21-year/old William Kachigamba has managed to hit his K3 million target.

The artist declared he will only leave the site, which was previously proposed to be a place for Mahatma Gandhi's statue close to the roundabout at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, once he manages to raise the K3 million.

The money is being raised to enable Kachigamba seek medical attention in Zambia for his cancerous lip.

The amount was achieved at around 6:30 in the evening.

President Lazarus Chakwera had reportedly sent a word through his adviser on Youth and Arts Lucius Banda advising the artist to leave the place and go home as the Malawi leader would help raise the remaining sum, according to manager of the artist Peter Mazunda.