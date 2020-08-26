South Africa: Limpopo Police Stamp Authority Through Operation Basadi

25 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The female-led joint Operation "Basadi", culminated in various simultaneous operations conducted across the province.

The MEC for Transport and Community Safety, the Hon. Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya accompanied by the Saps Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Corporate Services, Major General Christine Morakaladi and the Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Thobeka Jozi, led the cross-border Joint operation comprising Saps members from Limpopo and North West Provinces at Maubane R101 road in the Waterberg District today, 25 August 2020.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba led the joint operation in the Northam Policing area under the same Saps District.

As the South African Police Service in Limpopo continue with the fight against all criminal activities, Operation "Basadi" keeps making an impact and greater successes of women in policing are realised through various activities and operations, including stop and searches, roadblocks, tracing of wanted suspects and monitoring compliance on the COVID-19 Regulations.

The Operations comprised of Saps Provincial Heads, District Management Officers, the Saps members from various Stations and Units such as ORS, K9, VISPOL, Corporate Communication and Liaison Services, VCIU, POCC, Legal Services, CR and CSM, DPCI and Flash supported by the South African National Defence Force, the Department of Health, the Department of Transport and Community Safety.

The MEC, Mme Mavhungu Lerole-Ramakhanya addressed the multi-disciplinary parade. She was then joined by the two Major Generals at the roadblocks where they interacted with the motorists, inspected the vehicles and distributed safety phamphlets.

The following successess and activities were achieved:

08 ×Contavention of Immigration Act,01× posession of suspected stolen motor vehicle, 04× taxis impounded, *05 ×Shebeens closed,*05 × illegal gambling,*11 × for Sexual Offences Acts(prostitution),02 × possession of dangerous weapons, 01 x possession of illicit cigarettes,*01 x possesion of dagga,*02 x selling liqour without a license,*04 x liqour none complaince,*65 RTA summons,*01 x Com Ass,*19890 ml x liqour, *25 000 lt x sorghum Beer, *404 x Vehicle Searched,898 x person searched and 05 x liqour premises searched

During these operations, Detectives at Saps Northam managed to arrest four suspects who were being sought for serious and violent crimes.

All the arrested suspects will soon appear before different magistrate courts.

