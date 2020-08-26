South Africa: You Can Run From Ntuli's Challenge, Steenhuisen, but You Can't Hide

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

Mbali Ntuli's challenge to John Steenhuisen for leadership of the Democratic Alliance is a watershed moment for the party that has been the main opposition almost since the establishment of the Republic of South Africa almost 60 years ago.

Across that period, and under various incarnations and leaders, the DA has represented mainly the English-speaking minority in the country - where the National Party were unquestionably the villains in the piece - but included notable "enlightened Afrikaners" like Frederik van Zyl Slabbert and Tiaan van der Merwe.

Since 1994, the party has also shed some characters that cause a rise in bile, like Tony Leon, and some who are infinitely more respectable, like Peter Gastrow or Lindiwe Mazibuko, and more recently, the rather ineffectual and milquetoast Mmusi Maimane. Helen Zille remains somewhere in the orbit of the DA, but is more of an itch that will not go away. It's a good thing for Zille that she remains the centre of her own attention; it should, at least, keep her out of formal politics.

It's rather amusing when one considers that former NP figures like Leon Wessels and Roelf Meyer have emerged as more respectable figures, and have done more...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

