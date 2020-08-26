South Africa: What to Do With Field Hospitals As Covid-19 Numbers Decline

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Provinces across South Africa established field hospitals to cope with the surge of Covid-19 patients but with an excess of beds, some provinces are now dismantling their facilities while others retain them, fearing a surge in infections.

Field hospitals are no longer necessary and South Africa has started to dismantle some of the facilities that were established as a contingency measure to assist established facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday.

A number of provinces, however, have decided to either maintain their field hospitals or continue plans to build new temporary facilities, fearing a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

"We have now started to dismantle some of the field hospitals as we have concluded field hospital beds are no longer necessary and now we shift our focus to facility refurbishment and oxygen reticulation," said Mkhize.

He suggested that the agreements provinces are entering into with the private healthcare sector will help to fulfil any future shortfall in beds if there is a second wave of infections.

Speaking on the move to Level 2 of the lockdown, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, after a meeting with premiers, said there would be a...

