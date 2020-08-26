South Africa: SA Reserve Bank Must Be Nationalised Without Compensation to End White Capital Domination, Argues Floyd Shivambu

analysis

The SA Reserve Bank must be nationalised and private shares expropriated without compensation, argued EFF Chief Whip and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu before Parliament's finance committees. With this, the noise around the central bank has been ratcheted up, again.

"The Reserve Bank is responsible for the apartheid economic inequalities," argued EFF Chief Whip and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu on Tuesday evening while introducing a Private Member's Bill to Parliament's finance committees.

"We have a situation in South Africa where a significant number of shareholders of Reserve Bank are not people of South Africa and the majority are white people and we know where they come from.

"Our proposal is to take the shares from 800-odd private shareholders to 57 million South Africans."

That Parliament's finance committees are briefed on nationalising the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is the EFF deftly taking on the ANC on its turf - the ANC's 2017 Nasrec conference resolutions. It plays on the factional fissures of the governing ANC. The radical economic transformation (RET) grouping, and others supporting central bank nationalisation, clinched a last-minute Nasrec win with the resolution on land expropriation without compensation.

The ANC has not moved on its Nasrec conference resolution --...