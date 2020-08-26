South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Attempted Hijacking

26 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Johannesburg Central police arrested a 28-year-old male for attempted car hijacking at Crown Mines on 25 August 2020 at 19:00.

It is alleged that two suspects attempted to hijack bakkie driven by a 20-year-old male. The victim was with his friend, stationary in a red robot corner Main Reef and Press Street when two suspects approached them; one pointed them with a firearm and his accomplice tried to grab a key from the ignition. The driver sped off but was hit with a butt of a firearm in his face. He saw a police vehicle and alerted them. They drove back to a crime scene where he pointed out one of the suspects. He tried to run away but he was cornered.

Investigation is under way and one suspect is still at large with a firearm. Suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

