Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - Makinde Heads 145-Member PDP Campaign Committee

26 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The National Central Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as Chairman of the campaign committee for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The 145-member list, released by the PDP on Tuesday, has Bello Matawallen Maradaun as Deputy Chairman and Abdullahi Maibasira is the secretary.

Members of the committee include serving and past governors, serving and past members of the National Assembly as well as ambassadors.

Also listed are former Ondo Deputy Governor, Omolade Oluwateru; former governorship aspirants, Eddy Olafeso and Boluwaji Kunlere; as well as immediate past chairman of the PDP in Ondo state, Clement Faboyede.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the committee will be inaugurated on Friday at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Eyitayo Jegede, a former attorney-general in Ondo State, is the candidate of the party for the election.

He is running for the office for the second time, having been runner up to Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2016 election.

Mr Jegede still has Mr Akeredolu and his deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, to contend with in the coming polls.

Mr Ajayi is the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The campaign committee of the APC had earlier been constituted with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as its chairman.

The PDP, APC and the ZLP are the front line parties in the race.

