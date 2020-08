Nigeria: How We'll Ensure Growth in Nigeria's Petroleum Sector - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has rolled out parameters to sustainable growth in the petroleum industry.

The corporation said these parameters are necessary for the industry to move forward in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mele Kyari, spoke at the Society of Petroleum Engineers' (SPE) Nigeria Energy Industry Transformation Summit (NEITS) 2020, held under the theme: "Changing Global Energy Landscape: Repositioning for Industry Sustainability."

"I would quickly name four critical pillars which I consider important towards repositioning for industry sustainability. This focuses on people, partnership, profit, and posterity," he said.

According to a statement by the corporation's spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, Mr Kyari said industry players need to train their eyes on a strategy that focuses on these four.

He urged the industry stakeholders to evolve innovative ways to reposition the sector for sustainability.

He said the new normal brought about by the coronavirus pandemic "has, more than ever, reinforced the need to upskill the human capacity within the Industry for the next phase, and develop the capacity to attract, train and retain people in the Sector.

"There must be collaboration across different dimensions; government, industry, academia, and, particularly, with the communities where we carry out our operations. The social license to operate is critical to the Industry's long term survival.

"Also, a partnership among Industry peers to chart new ways of resolving Industry challenges and preparing for tomorrow cannot be overemphasized. I am delighted the SPE provides such veritable platform" he said

Mr. Kyari said that for sustainability, Industry players must learn to manage cost, improve efficiency, and deliver required cashflow (margins) for reinvestment and expansion, stressing that without creating profit today.

"We wouldn't be in a position to take advantage of the opportunities that keep us viable and ready for tomorrow".

Another key to repositioning the industry for sustainability, according to the GMD, is for industry players to always act and take decisions with posterity in mind.

"We must bequeath to the next generation a world worthy to live in. Our operations must, therefore, be carried out in a safe manner without adversely impacting the environment. As you know, most discussions around energy substitution or green economy stem from looking at the Industry as 'dirty' and 'unconscionable'. It must be reiterated that our Industry remains the bedrock of modern human existence. We must, therefore, work to create a positive view if we are to remain relevant in the long run," he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill would ensure that Nigeria's abundant natural gas resources are used to promote national development.

He also said that in collaboration with stakeholders, the ministry, under his watch, would promote domestic use of gas resources so as to create job opportunities for Nigerians.

Delivering the keynote address, the President, SPE International, Shauna Noonan, said the concept of energy transition was not to wipe out fossil fuel but rather an aspiration for cleaner energy.

She said the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council, has a great role to play in reducing energy poverty, noting that energy transition was important for greater value in the global oil and gas industry.

In his welcome remark, the Chairman, SPE Nigeria Council, Joseph Nwakwue, said the society was ready to offer professional services and work with all stakeholders to move the industry forward.

He said the society was focused on capacity building to develop the required skill set for the oil and industry operations, stressing that it was what informed the choice of the theme of the conference.