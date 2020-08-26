Namibia: Acid Train Derails Near Usakos

25 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

A tanker with Sulphuric Acid derailed between Kransburg and Usakos and spilled the acid which damaged train tracks on Monday.

The derailed tanker was part of a 21-wagon train that was transporting the corrosive sulphuric acid from Tsumeb to Arandis.

"A derailment of a sulphuric acid tanker occurred during the early morning hours of 24 August 2020 at approximately 00h30," corporate communications manager Abigail Raubenheimer said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said the derailed tanker spilt the acid but TransNamib's emergency response plan was activated immediately and the spillage was contained.

No injuries occurred but four metres of rail tracks were damaged and repair work was initiated.

"TransNamib expects the repairs to be finalised today and for operations to continue. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused," Raubenheimer said.

