Zimbabwe: Cops Scolding Lawyer Mtetwa, Deny Her Access to Courts

25 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

An unidentified police chief inspector and some junior police officers were Tuesday caught on camera insulting top lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa at the Harare Magistrates' Courts.

The senior police officer is heard shouting; 'Futseki' to Mtetwa before claiming she was a bogus lawyer.

"This place is controlled by the police, we are here now, what will you do about it? What do you want to do about it? Futseki," shouted the chief inspector who is joined by his subordinates manning the main entrance to the court building to harass Mtetwa.

Investigations by NewZimbabwe.com showed the police officers had been directed to bar Mtetwa from entering the courts.

However, Mtetwa stood her ground and told the police officers they had no right to bar her from entering the courts.

"I am entitled to get in here as a lawyer. So, the courts are now controlled by the police? So, this is a police state? I have an ID and I come here every day; this ID is not for you but the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

"Do not say futseki to me, you have no right to tell me futseki to me," responded Mtetwa.

"You people think you are the law, I am entitled to assert my rights, why are you denying me my right, this is now a police state."

She was eventually allowed into the courtyard by a JSC official.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said it was concerned by Mtetwa's continued persecution.

"We are greatly concerned that our member lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa continues to be persecuted for seeking to discharge her professional duties as a legal practitioner," it said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.