Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Expresses Regret After Calling Daily Trust Journalist 'Stupid'

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister has on Wednesday expressed his regrets and has apologised to Nigerians after a video of him calling a Daily Trust journalist, Eyo Charles, "VERY STUPID" went viral on social media leading to anger and condemnation from Nigerian Union Of Journalists, NUJ.

The Former Aviation Minister, in a statement released on his social media handles, said after a meeting with his advisors, he has withdrawn the word "STUPID" which was used against a journalist in Calabar, Cross River State.

Recall that Vanguard had reported how Chief Femi Fani-Kayode had described a journalist with the Daily Trust, Eyo Charles, as very stupid at a press conference in Calabar Cross River state, and later insisting that he has no apology for his response.

But, the former Aviation Minister, on Wednesday took to his social media handles to offer a veiled apology saying he has withdrawn the word "STUPID" and has decided to move on.

"I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word "stupid" which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar.

I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.

I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof.

I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years, I have defended and worked with journalists and fought for the right of freedom of expression.

I am also very close to many in that profession. I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honourable and noble within its ranks.

I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to yet another state today!"

Vanguard News