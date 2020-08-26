Malawi: News Release - Challenge to Use of Defilement Offences Against Adolescents Engaged in Consensual Sex in Malawi

26 August 2020
Southern Africa Litigation Centre (Johannesburg)
press release

Yesterday, the Child Justice Court sitting in Blantyre, Malawi, issued an order for a stay of criminal proceedings against an adolescent boy who was charged with the offence of defilement pending determination of the High Court on the constitutionality of the offence. Currently, section 138(1) of the Penal Code is overly broad and criminalises both abusive acts against children as well as non-exploitive consensual sexual conduct between adolescents.

The Chief Justice will now be requested to refer the matter to the High Court to consider whether the overly broad application of the offence of defilement violates the Applicant's rights to dignity, privacy, equality before the law, and the right to health which includes sexual reproductive health rights.

The Applicant in the case is a 15 year old boy accused of having a consensual sexual relationship with a 15 year old girl.

The child is being represented by Chikondi Chijozi from the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) and Ruth Kaima from the Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA). SALC and CHREAA are concerned by the number of children who have been sentenced to lengthy periods of imprisonment for consensual sexual acts and the use of criminal law to address matters of this nature.

ISSUED BY THE SOUTHERN AFRICA LITIGATION CENTRE AND CENTRE FOR HUMAN RIGHTS EDUCATION, ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE

Read the original article on SALC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Southern Africa Litigation Centre. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.