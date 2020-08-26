Africa: Startimes to Air Canadian Premier League 2020 to the African Audience

26 August 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

MEDIAPRO Canada has inked a distribution agreement with StarTimes for the broadcast of the Canadian Premier League's Island Games tournament currently taking place in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

StarTimes will air seven first-round CPL games, the six playoff matches and the grand final on its ST Sports Life channel accessible on the StarTimes satellite and terrestrial platforms across the region.

Games will also be accessible on StarTimes ON, the streaming service, which is available to 20 million users across the continent.

StarTimes has a solid presence in broadcasting top soccer in Africa: it presently holds the rights to the UEFA Nations League and Euro 2020, the UEFA Europa League, Spain's LaLiga, England's FA Cup and Community Shield, the Coppa Italia and a range of African leagues, including the Ghana Premier League and the Uganda Premier League.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.