Africa: Startimes to Air Canadian Premier League 2020 to the African Audience

MEDIAPRO Canada has inked a distribution agreement with StarTimes for the broadcast of the Canadian Premier League's Island Games tournament currently taking place in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

StarTimes will air seven first-round CPL games, the six playoff matches and the grand final on its ST Sports Life channel accessible on the StarTimes satellite and terrestrial platforms across the region.

Games will also be accessible on StarTimes ON, the streaming service, which is available to 20 million users across the continent.

StarTimes has a solid presence in broadcasting top soccer in Africa: it presently holds the rights to the UEFA Nations League and Euro 2020, the UEFA Europa League, Spain's LaLiga, England's FA Cup and Community Shield, the Coppa Italia and a range of African leagues, including the Ghana Premier League and the Uganda Premier League.