Zimbabwe: Zifa Harare Province Disburse Funds

THE ZIFA Harare Province League have begun the disbursement of the Covid-19 bailout package after they received their share from the mother body last week.

The lower regions were each given $1.3 million and they gave all their 40 affiliates $20 000 each.

The funds are going towards covering administration costs.

Harare Province League boost of 37 clubs, and three academies, who also benefited from the funds.

ZIFA deposited the money into the league's account at the weekend.

Robert Tembo, the Harare Province chairperson, confirmed they got their share and had already started distributing it to the intended beneficiaries.

"The clubs were so grateful as they know that it's better to get something," he said.

"We had a meeting on Saturday and the relief funds was the main topic of the day.

"We are happy that we used over 60 percent, of what we got, towards the clubs with the remainder going towards admnistration costs. We listened and took note of all their concerns."