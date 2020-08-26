Nigeria: Ekiti Assembly Confirms 14 Commissioners, Special Advisers

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has confirmed 14 persons nominated by Governor Kayode Fayemi as commissioner and special advisers.

The confirmation of the nominees by the lawmakers sets in motion the governor's plans to reshuffle his cabinet.

Mr Fayemi made the request on Tuesday, last week.

At plenary on Tuesday, the motion for the confirmation was moved by the Majority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, and seconded by Deji Ajayi, who represents the Use/Orun constituency.

Seven of the confirmed nominees will serve as commissioners while the other seven will be special advisers.

Feelers from the governor's office indicate that they would replace those to be relieved of their positions in a few days to come.

Those confirmed for appointment as commissioners include former Ekiti Labour Party Chairman, Akin Omole (Oye Ekiti); former Works Commissioner, Oladiran Adesua (Ekiti East); Olabimpe Aderiye, (Ido/Osi), and Maryam Ogunlade (Emure).

The others are Oyebanji Filani (Ikole); Olabode Adetoyi (Moba) and Iyabo Fakunle-Okhieme (Ilejemeje).

The names of the nominees for special advisers were not mentioned on the floor.

The Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, who congratulated the nominees, said all those nominated justified their nomination for cabinet positions.

He advised them to work cordially with the governor to better the lot of the state and strengthen the existing relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government .

The House also confirmed Febisola Adewale as Commissioner, Ekiti Local Government Service Commission and Femi Akinwumi as Chairman, Ekiti Universal Basic Education Board,(SUBEB).

The state government is, however, yet to disclose those to be affected in the imminent cabinet shake up.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olayinka Oyebode, had said there was no need for anxiety over the plan, saying it was necessary for the government to infuse new energy into the cabinet for effective delivery of campaign promises to the people.