Malawi: Kinnah Was Not Reporting for Duties - Official

25 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Barely a few days after Malawi football legend Kinnah Phiri accused Sports Ministry officials of sabotaging his contract, a top official at the Ministry has revealed that the former Flames international was not reporting for duties after being hired as Director of Football.

Kinnah recently told a local daily that government did not renew his contract due to the influence of two unnamed officials at the Ministry, whom he said did not wish him well.

However, a top official at the department has confided in Nyasa Times that the former national team player and coach was always absent from work.

"It is unfortunate that he is implicating innocent people for his own failures. The man was not reporting for duties and actually the number of days he absented himself from work exceeds the number of days he reported for work. You can verify this with anyone at the Ministry," challenged the official.

Quizzed if the former Flames' great was cautioned about his behavior, the official said: "He was being cautioned but you must be aware that his was a political appointment by the DPP regime, which created the post specifically for him and then came up with another post of director of netball.

" It was, therefore, difficult for his superiors to control him and the only best option was to recommend against his contract renewal."

Before being offered the position of director of football, Kinnah had joined politics as a UTM member but when the prospects of him becoming a Member of Parliament for the then opposition UTM were getting thin, he dumped the party after purportedly being approached by DPP gurus and offered the senior government post.

The DPP administration, however, did not renew his contract while that of director of netball Mary Waya was renewed.

Kinnah says he is now struggling with life in the wake of Covid-19 and was recently summoned by Sports Minister Ulemu Msungama over issues surrounding his contract.

