Angola: Government Invests Us $630 Million in National Road 230

Malanje — About US $630 million were made available by the Angolan government, for the rehabilitation and expansion of 630 kilometres, including 10 bridges of the Malanje/Saurimo section on the National Road 230.

The allocated services correspond to a section of an intervention on 300 kilometres of road. In the next few days, in the city of Saurimo, the Ministry of Public Works and Spatial Planning will assign another five lots (320 km), totaling the forecasted 630 kilometres.

According to the incumbent of the sector, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, who advanced the information to the press last Monday, the works will cover the sections Malanje / Caculama, Caculama / Rio Lui (Malanje province), Rio Lui / Xá-muteba, Xá-muteba / Cangola and Cangola / Muamussamba (north-eastern Lunda Norte Province).

The minister stressed the importance of paving the five roads, which aim to link Luanda / Malanje to the eastern provinces of the country, to help foster the national economy, taking into account the free movement of people and goods and trade.

On his turn, the governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos "Kwata Kanawa", was optimistic about the completion deadlines and the expected quality of the works, insofar as "the values for this purpose are already established".

He highlighted the resumption, within days of the roads in the Canâmbua neighbourhood, in this city, within the scope of integrated infrastructures, hitherto paralyzed for several reasons, and the need for the rehabilitation of the road that links the municipalities of Cangandala (Malanje) and Mussende (Cuanza Sul).

Minister Manuel Tavares de Almeida arrived on Monday in Malanje to launch the aforementioned project, in the commune of Xandel, bordering the municipality of Xá-muteba.

The visit also served to assess the degree of execution of the works included in the road rescue plan of Malanje, with emphasis on the section that gives access to the Higher Institute of Agro-Food Technology of Malanje (STAM), in the Cangambo Ocidental neighborhood and the works of integrated infrastructures in the Canâmbua neighbourhood.