Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 61 New Infections, Two Deaths, 34 Recoveries

26 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Sixty-one new positive cases of covid-19, two deaths and 34 recoveries comprise the statistics of the new coronavirus pandemic for the last 24 hours, as presented by the Health authorities on Tuesday evening in Luanda.

Speaking to journalists during the daily covid-19 update briefing, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said 10 of the new infections were detected in Soyo (northern Zaire province), two in central Benguela province and one in northern Cabinda.

According to him, the new patients have ages from one to 74 years, 44 males.

The dead include a female (20) and one male (38).

With the new data, Angola's covid-19 statistics stand at 2,283 positive cases, 911 recoveries, 102 deaths and 1.270 active patients.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Opposition Report Widespread Nomination Interference

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.