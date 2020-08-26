Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 61 New Infections, Two Deaths, 34 Recoveries

Luanda — Sixty-one new positive cases of covid-19, two deaths and 34 recoveries comprise the statistics of the new coronavirus pandemic for the last 24 hours, as presented by the Health authorities on Tuesday evening in Luanda.

Speaking to journalists during the daily covid-19 update briefing, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said 10 of the new infections were detected in Soyo (northern Zaire province), two in central Benguela province and one in northern Cabinda.

According to him, the new patients have ages from one to 74 years, 44 males.

The dead include a female (20) and one male (38).

With the new data, Angola's covid-19 statistics stand at 2,283 positive cases, 911 recoveries, 102 deaths and 1.270 active patients.