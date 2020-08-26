Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - Akeredolu Names 953 As Members of Campaign Committees

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has named 953 persons as members of his campaign committees for the October 10 governorship election.

Mr Akeredolu is seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The committee members are prominent politicians in the state, including some of those who had challenged him for the ticket.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Politics and Strategy, Victor Olabimtan, on Tuesday, the campaign members are divided into committees and sub-committees which include voting unit canvassers, campaign committee, youth, students' mobilisation, media, legal and medical, and many more.

Former governorship aspirants who made the list are Olusola Oke, Ife Oyedele, Isaac Kekemeke, Segun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Sola Iji.

The list also has Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Ade Adeogun, Timehin Adelegbe, Yele Omogunwa, Dayo Faduyile, Pius Osunyikanmi, Kole Oluwajana and Bamidele Oloyelogun.

The current commissioner of information in the state, Donald Ojogo, is the chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee, while the spokesperson for the APC in the state, Alex Kalejaiye, is the secretary.

In addition, Charles Fagbohunka is named chairman Voting Unit Canvassers Committee; Tayo Alasoadura named the chairman Finance and Resources Allocation, and Alex Ajipe is chairman Civil Society and Support Groups Committee.

Mr Akeredolu himself is the chairman of the campaign council while the APC Chairman in Ondo, Ade Adetimehin, is the director-general of the campaign committee.