Nigeria: First Military Administrator of Jigawa, Olayinka Sule, Is Dead

26 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The first military administrator of Jigawa State, Olayinka Sule, is dead.

Mr Sule died on Sunday at the age of 72 years.

A retired brigadier-general of the Nigerian army, he was appointed the military administrator when Jigawa State was created in August 1991 by the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida.

He ran the state for four months until January 1992 when he handed over to the first elected governor of the state, Sa'ad Birnin-Kudu, at the take off of the short-lived Third Republic.

Sule Lamido, the second governor of the state in the Fourth Republic, confirmed Mr Sule's death in a statement from his media aide, Mansur Ahmad.

Mr Lamido described the deceased as a great pillar and gentleman whose loss is irreparable.

He prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

During his brief reign, the late Mr Sule laid the foundation for the state's infrastructural development, including starting a 1000-unit housing estate at Takur and Yadi in Dutse, the state's capital.

The senior staff housing units in Takur site were named after him.

In 1996, he was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 1st Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

He retired from the army that year.

He later became captain of the Ikeja Golf Club.

According to Mr Lamido's statement, Mr Sule died on August 23.

However, Jigawa state government is yet to release an official statement with regard to the death of its former governor.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.