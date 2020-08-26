Nigeria: Buhari Swears in 12 New Permanent Secretaries (Full List)

26 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, swore in 12 permanent secretaries appointed in June.

The officials were sworn in at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries and their states are Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Belgore Lomido, Kwara; Ekpa Akpabio, Cross River; Alkali Nura, Kano; Ardo Kumo, Gombe and Anyanwutaku lfeoma, Anambra.

Others are Udoh Omokunmi, Oyo; Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mohammed Ganda, Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Chukwuemeka, Abia and Tarfa Adamawa.

Mr Buhari also swore in a commissioner for the Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry and one for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

Ministers present at Wednesday's council meeting include Godswill Akpabio, Abubakar Malami, Lai Mohammed, Zainab Ahmed, Mohammed Bello and Sulieman Adamu.

Also in attendance was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Yemi-Esan and other ministers joined via video conferencing.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.