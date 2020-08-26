South Africa: Urgent Questions About the Welfare of Wildlife That Parliament Needs to Ask

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

As Department of Agriculture officials file into a meeting with Parliament's Environmental Portfolio Committee on Friday (August 28) to explain the animal welfare laws they administer and the implications of listing 93 wild animals under the Meat Safety Act, many important questions remain unanswered.

Responsibility for the protection of wild animals straddles the Department of Environmental Affairs and the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and is falling through the cracks.

The situation is so confusing that in 2018 Parliament passed a resolution demanding that the two departments present a clear programme of action to address the issue. Two years later there's no evidence of this being complied with and there seems to be little communication between the departments on this.

Lioness in a camp filthy with faecal matter, food remains and decaying carcasses - lack of hygiene protocols. (Photo: Blood Lions)

In that time both departments have muddied the water even further. A high-level panel appointed under Environment Minister Barbara Creecy to review wildlife policy doesn't mention animal welfare in its Terms Of Reference. And the Department of Agriculture has been "protecting" wild animals by declaring more than 100 subject to farming regulations.

So when MPs meet Agriculture officials...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

