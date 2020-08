press release

Legendary creator of Emzini Wezinsizwa, Mr. Pixley Shabangu passes on

We have been informed of the passing of Mr. Pixley Shabangu, legendary creator of the hit comedy series for SABC -1 EMZINI WEZINSIZWA.

To many of us the mention of Emzini wezinsizwa, launched by SABC -1 in 1996,

brings nostalgic memories of entertainment that got us to laugh at ourselves and with each other as a nation.

We are left bereft by Mr. Shabangu's passing - both as a nation and as a sector.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE!