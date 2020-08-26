South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Judgment Between Lepelle Northern Water CEO, Minister Sisulu and Others

25 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Ministry of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has welcomed the court judgement between Minister Sisulu, Interim Board members and Mr Phineas Legodi, the Chief Executive Officer of Lepelle Northern Water which is one of the water utilities of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

In June the Interim Board had placed the Chief Executive under precautionary suspension. Mr Legodi then approached the Court on an urgent basis to declare the appointment of the Interim Board by Minister unlawful, and the court to set aside his precautionary suspension. The court has since made a ruling that the matter be struck off the roll and that the applicant pay costs incurred by respondents in opposing the application.

It is worth noting that the term of the Board of the Lepelle North Water had come to an end at the end of March 2020. However, this was extended and the Interim Board was subsequently appointed in May 2020. The process to appoint a new Board is underway.

Minister Sisulu believes that while all citizens are at liberty to approach the courts to seek justice, this should not make those in the business of serving people to lose sight and be derailed on their mandate. Those in leadership positions in particular are expected at all times to conduct themselves in a professional and ethical manner by putting first interests of the communities and stakeholders they are meant to serve.

The Minister remains concerned that many communities are still living without water and has called on the Interim Board and management of Lepelle Northern Water to ensure that the water needs of the people of Limpopo are speedily met. "Our people's needs are primary; the people of Limpopo can no longer be denied this basic human right", said Sisulu. The Province has over the years been experiencing drought conditions and all the efforts of the water board must be geared towards responding to their urgent water needs.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.