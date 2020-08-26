South Africa: Cricket - Just Like So Much Else - Is Being Ruined By Mediocrity and Boardroom Politics

opinion

A culture of mediocrity permeates South African institutions and every aspect of public life. The crisis within Cricket South Africa needs to be seen within this context. At its most basic, the core reason for this state of decay is that we persist in appointing the wrong people for the job.

The New Year's test match at Newlands is a cricketing ritual.

What can be better than the sound of the Newlands faithful chattering around the ground as leather meets willow or watching the shadows grow long towards the end of play on a warm summer's day?

This past summer we hosted the English, Barmy Army and all. Newlands with its picturesque mountain setting put on the best show of nature the game provides. Yet, a wander around the ground revealed the tell-tale signs of the neglect that has set in over a number of years. A lack of maintenance and care were clear to see.

Behind the North stand, a broken drain is covered with worn-out planks, only greasy food is being sold at concession stalls, with koki-pen scrawled specials on bits of cardboard and the grand Oaks area is now accidentally renamed 'Oak's (sic).

The little things tell...