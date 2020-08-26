South Africa: Cricket - Just Like So Much Else - Is Being Ruined By Mediocrity and Boardroom Politics

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

A culture of mediocrity permeates South African institutions and every aspect of public life. The crisis within Cricket South Africa needs to be seen within this context. At its most basic, the core reason for this state of decay is that we persist in appointing the wrong people for the job.

The New Year's test match at Newlands is a cricketing ritual.

What can be better than the sound of the Newlands faithful chattering around the ground as leather meets willow or watching the shadows grow long towards the end of play on a warm summer's day?

This past summer we hosted the English, Barmy Army and all. Newlands with its picturesque mountain setting put on the best show of nature the game provides. Yet, a wander around the ground revealed the tell-tale signs of the neglect that has set in over a number of years. A lack of maintenance and care were clear to see.

Behind the North stand, a broken drain is covered with worn-out planks, only greasy food is being sold at concession stalls, with koki-pen scrawled specials on bits of cardboard and the grand Oaks area is now accidentally renamed 'Oak's (sic).

The little things tell...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.