Sudan: Protestors Detained in Sudan

Roseires / Kassala — Military intelligence officers detained seven students affiliated with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) El Hilu faction in Blue Nile state yesterday. In Kassala, four activists from neighbouring El Gedaref were detained.

The Blue Nile students were detained when they were addressing the public at the market of East Guneis in Roseires locality. They used loudspeakers to defend the position of the rebel faction under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) at the peace negotiations, currently held in the South Sudanese capital Juba.

Military intelligence officers who were riding in a Land Cruiser without number plates, took El Tom Abeini, Ahmed Abujumeila, Noureldin Abdallah, Ali Babiker, Khattab Farajallah, Abuzar Saadallah, and Abdelshafi to an unknown destination.

The detention of the students at the market was documented on video and published on social media.

Kassala

In Kassala, the police detained four members of the Resistance and Services Committees active in the neighbourhoods of El Gallabat in El Gedaref before releasing three of them on bail.

A relative of one of the detainees told Radio Dabanga that the police took El Rasheed Mahmoud, Siddig Shawgar, Idris Abdeen, and Jibril to the Keneina police station, about 18 kilometres from El Gallabat town.

The police filed a complaint against them on charges of defamation of the police, after they had complained to the Rapid Support Forces deployed in El Gallabat about police violence in the border area.

The relative said that the detainees spent the night in poor conditions at the Keneina police station.

