Ghana: Mahama - NDC Will Probe PDS, Agyapa Deals If...

The former president and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says he will probe the canceled concession Power Distribution Services (PDS) and the Agyapa Mining Royalty deals immediately he assumes office, following a victory in the December 7, 2020 polls.

Speaking on TV XYZ at Nkwanta in the Oti Region on Sunday, the former president described the contracts as "shady," and indicated that, his next administration would conduct thorough investigations into the deals.

"If I become president I will investigate PDS, especially when it is obvious that persons close to the president and related to him were involved in the deal," he said.

Mr Mahama also said, " a new NDC government will not respect the Agyapa deal which is shrouded in secrecy," adding that, "the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) would have played the same role as Agyapa if government wanted to be transparent."

In addition, Mr Mahama expressed worry over the decision of the NPP government to have mortgaged the country's gold royalties to a private company in which the state had 51 percent stake while some unknown individuals had 49 percent stake.

"Obviously this government has lost the fight against corruption. Our people are tired of corruption, it demotivates them and they want that leader who is in office, who will not only investigate former appointees but also investigate people who engage in corruption in his era," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government in October last year terminated its concession pact with the PDS, which saw the company take over the distribution of electricity from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The termination of the agreement was necessitated after a forensic audit conducted by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) and the government revealed that demand guarantees issued for the concession transaction were invalid.

The investigations re-affirmed the earlier report that there was no approval by competent signatories to the Demand Guarantee issued by Al-Koot in Qatar, the transaction lacked the required authorisation and approval of the company.

On the other hand, the Agyapa Mineral Royalty Limited agreement with the government was approved by Parliament on August 14, this year, allowing the company to secure about $1 billion to finance large infrastructural projects in the country.