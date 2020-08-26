Ghana: NDC Cannot Be Trusted With Free SHS - They Will Collapse It - Bawumia

26 August 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the opposition NDC cannot be trusted with the popular Free Senior High School policy introduced by the NPP.

In an exclusive interview Peace FM with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia said the NDC, considering their past vehement opposition to the Free SHS policy, lacks credibility to continue with it because they do not even understand the concept.

"The credibility and sincerity of the NDC with free SHS cannot be trusted," Dr. Bawumia said.

"They didn't believe in it in the first place but we have successfully implemented it. Now they keep giving different versions of what they want to do" the Vice President added.

The Vice President added that the NDC's continuous shifting of positions on Free SHS portrays their lack of understanding of the policy, as well as the risk of the program collapsing under their watch.

"They say they will review it and it doesn't make sense to me. They can't handle it but they will say anything that they need to say just to win an election."

PROTECTING GAINS MADE

Dr. Bawumia said the NDC, having performed abysmally in all sectors, and led to their exit from office in 2016, cannot be trusted.

He said the country will retrogress and all the positive gains made by the Akufo-Addo government in critical sectors such as education, economy, agriculture, industrialisation, etc. will be eroded.

"If you look at what we have done, we have achieved so much in education, agriculture, infrastructure, industrialisation, etc in just three and half years."

"I don't see any sector where the NDC has performed better than us."

The Vice President added that the Akufo-Addo government is bent on consolidating its gains made in the first term, hence their comprehensive manifesto, which accounts to the people on the promises made and achieved, consolidates the progress made, as well as provides a comprehensive vision into the future.

"If you make a change, you will see an unwinding of the progress. We cannot risk our progress so we are protecting our gains."

