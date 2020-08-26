Somalia: Al-Shabaab Senior Commander Killed in an Airstrike in Middle Jubba

26 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A senior al-Shabaab commander was killed in a joint operation by the AFRICOM and Somali military conducted in the vicinity of Saakow southern Somalia on Tuesday.

According to the state media, SONNA the senior commander killed was Abdikadir Osman Yarrow famously known as (Abdikadir Commando).

"Working with our Somali partners, we continue to weaken and degrade the al-Shabaab network," said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford Gering, deputy director for operations, U.S. Africa Command. "Our efforts are increasing security and helping to disrupt al-Shabaab's future plans and ambitions."

Together with partner and international forces, U.S. Africa Command activities are designed to improve security conditions and prevent al-Shabaab's desire to expand their reach.

The command's initial assessment concluded this airstrike killed one (1) terrorist.

U.S. Africa Command currently assesses no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.

U.S. Africa Command and our international partners recognize that stability in Somalia will not be achieved through purely military means. It requires strong governance and providing economic programs and opportunity for the Somali people.

In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces contribute to the training of Somali forces and use a range of effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people.

U.S. Africa Command continues to work with its Somali partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States.

