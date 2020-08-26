Ethiopia: UK Keeps Supporting Ethiopia's Exemplary Efforts

ADDIS ABABA - Mentioning that Ethiopia has admirably, made great progress on putting green growth at the heart of its development, UK Ambassador to Ethiopia Dr Alastair McPhail said his country would keep on supporting Ethiopia to tackle a 'Triple Threat'-- locusts, Covid-19 and extreme weather.

Amb. McPhail said that Ethiopia is not alone in facing tough times. "The UK is proud to support Ethiopia's strong efforts to tackle these three threats, none of which is of your own making."

Indicating that Ethiopia is seen as a leader on the continent, with interventions in the agricultural, forestry, transport and energy sectors, as well as in media coverage and education, he added that the threat locusts pose to food security is compounded with a number of others - Covid-19, drought, flooding, violence between communities and several other disease outbreaks.