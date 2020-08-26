Uganda: Covid-19 Claims One As 98 New Cases Are Recorded

26 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

One new COVID-19 death has been recorded bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in Uganda to 26.

The latest victim, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health is a Ugandan male aged 27 and a resident of Mengo, Kampala.

According to the Ministry of Health, results of COVID-19 tests on Tuesday confirmed 98 new cases which brings the cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date to 2,524.

In Kampala City, 65 news cases were recorded.

Results from other areas: Moroto (8), Wakiso (6), Mbale (4), Gulu (3), Gulu (3), Adjuman (2), Arua (1), Kotido (1), Pader (1) and Tororo recorded one case.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved.

