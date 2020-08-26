Uganda: New Kayunga Hospital Brings Services Closer

The rehabilitation of Kayunga hospital has brought health services closure to the residents.

Previously, residents had been forced to travel to Kawolo hospital in Buikwe District and Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala to seek treatment.

Ms Joan Nakalembe, a resident of Kayunga, said the refurbished hospital has given them hope.

"One day, I brought my child who was very sick and when I reached the old hospital, health workers told me the facility had no equipment and drugs. I hired an ambulance and rushed my baby to Kawolo.

"But with this newly constructed hospital with equipment and medicine, our lives will be saved," she said.

She commended the government for extending better health services to the area.

Another resident, Joan Namagembe, said the facility comes as a relief to expectant women who have been trekking long distances for antenatal care.

"Some of the pregnant mothers with complications will be operated on at the facility," she said.

Mr Mohammed Tolba, the managing director of Arab Contractors, announced the completion of the $16.7 million (about Shs61.4 billion) rehabilitation project on Monday.

Part of the staff quarters of the new hospital has been sealed off to accommodate Covid-19 suspects under quarantine.

Bed capacity

"The hospital now has a capacity of 300 beds. Initially, only 100 beds would be accommodated and part of the staff quarters is being used to accommodate suspected Covid-19 patients who before were being kept in a nearby school," Mr Tolba said.

He added that the rehabilitation works included a number of constructions, such as the main building that contains outpatient clinics, administrative offices, sections for laboratories, radiology, pharmacies, blood bank, a new building for patients' department and eight new buildings that will house doctors and hospital staff .

The contractor also constructed a building for generators and transformers, two building for external kitchens, new roads, water, sewage and electricity networks.

The project was supervised by Joadah Consult, a firm specialised in infrastructure and management consultancy projects.