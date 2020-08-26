Ethiopia: 'Killing Three Birds With One Stone'

opinion

The firm commitment and sense of belongingness the government of Ethiopia has shown these days to noticeably alter the texture of the capital Addis Ababa, which has been hosting dual feature for a long period of time: relatively neat and attractive areas, but rare; and with absolutely tattered and gloomy as well as nasty scenes, wider ones, is a promising move.

"The environment beautification really shows that we Ethiopians have the capacity, resource, knowledge and labor to make a difference in all aspects. Even we do have a multitude of mesmerizing tangible and intangible heritages to make people of other countries of the world wonder well. What we lack is integrity, fraternity, sense of belongingness and patriotic gesture because of the wrong seed sown for close to thirty years," Tsehay Bishaye, a civics and ethical education graduate from Kotebe Metropolitan University.

According to Tsehay, apart from beautifying Addis Ababa and attracting many more tourists from all corners of the world, the projects are of paramount importance in keeping the balance of nature and mitigating the severe impacts of environmental pollution.

The effort exerted by senior officials right now is actually auspicious and the living proof that has shown every direction citizens can bring about change and prosperity if move in unison and trustworthy approach setting minor differences aside.

She also stated that beautifying Addis Ababa does have immeasurable and invaluable significances. "Simply, I can even say it entails trice advantage changing the saying goes 'killing two birds with one stone, into 'killing three birds with one stone.' In the first place, the move is making Addis Ababa attractive, suitable and affectionate to live. Secondly, it dramatically reduces pollution and helps citizens lead a healthy life--via making the capital environmentally friendly metropolitan city. Last but not least, the projects commenced recently can be viable sources of job opportunities for a number of fellow citizens. Look! How interesting it is!"

"Doesn't the aforementioned saying work here? I think no one can deny this fact as even those who have developed diabolic spirit about their country and the city have practically witnessed the solid truth," said Tsehay.

It is also recurrently heralded that the garbage-cart rivers of Addis Ababa are going to be made suitable for urban gardening and cafes and restaurants are also going to be built at the banks of these rivers. "If the situation where we are right now keeps at the same rate, most definitely Addis Ababa's name will bespeak its factual meaning-new flower".

Undeniably, keeping the environment clean, making the city as productive as it should and exploiting all possible means to generate income needs to be the concern of the federal government, the city administration and the general public at large as doing all this is significantly useful in meeting increasing population's demands such as sheltering, nourishment, safety and health.

As witnessed for several years, higher migration rates from rural to urban areas are considerable. This unlimited expansion of urban population has led to new problems such as insufficient food supply, increasing demand of energy and water resources.These problems and environmental pollution can be mitigated through applying stringent environmental policies and making proper and workable trash cans at a reasonable distance of the metropolitan city roads.

Public awareness about environmental conservation has to be provided with equal attention with beautification. Another person whom this writer approached to have idea about environmental protection to make our city neat is Abebe Mihiretu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abebe, Agroforestry graduate from Jimma University said, "Another important stair that needs to be well stepped up with regard to keeping Addis Ababa tidy is raising public awareness about how to handle garbage, trash and litters because it is customary to see many people haphazardly throw dirty materials."

He said the government of Ethiopia has been well determined than ever to get a prosperous nation and city and get the private sector active participants in the reform program and do what is expected of them to help achieve the desired target at the national level. It has recently called up on investors to pump their capital and make their country prosperous. That is, hereafter, up to investors, interested and capable individuals or groups, Diaspora community members and others to decide to well contribute a lot to their beloved country with a view to making it great and creating a number of job opportunities for thousands and millions of their compatriots.