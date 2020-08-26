Ethiopia: Productive GERD Negotiation Entails Lasting Solution

ADDIS ABABA--Culminating the ongoing talks carried out among Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, on the water filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) with productive outcome and principles, is sensible to ensure lasting Nile water share, said an expert.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Birhanu Belachew instructor at Kotebe Metropolitan University noted that GERD is the Hoover Dam of Ethiopia and the pride of Africa. So, the negotiation should be kept on under Africa Union (AU) led platforms in line with 'African solution for Africa problems' principles.

The negotiation should focus on water filling, not Nile water share, because Nile is a trans-boundary river shared by 11 African countries including the three ones, and has to be resolved through African themselves. AU is the best platform for resolving the difference arising from the GERD among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, he added.

Ethiopia should stick to conclude the negotiation under the Africa Union and downplay any draft deal by anybody who tries to ensure diplomatic and economic advantages at the experience of Nile basin citizens.

According to him, the process should be driven by science or law not by politics as well as the international bodies, and some countries should refrain themselves from issuing draft deals that denies the benefit of respective Nile riparian countries.

"The international institutions and countries should back the effort of AU and the tripartite negotiation with constructive approaches in mobilizing resources to materialize the Nile Commission, that could deal with Nile water share and related matters among the riparian nations," he opined.

"The first round dam water impoundment and the entire issue of the Nile needs to be the source of cooperation not contention. Hence, the mediation chaired by AU should be culminated through productive and lasting outcomes," he underlined.