Ethiopia: Productive GERD Negotiation Entails Lasting Solution

26 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mengisteab Teshome

ADDIS ABABA--Culminating the ongoing talks carried out among Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, on the water filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) with productive outcome and principles, is sensible to ensure lasting Nile water share, said an expert.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Birhanu Belachew instructor at Kotebe Metropolitan University noted that GERD is the Hoover Dam of Ethiopia and the pride of Africa. So, the negotiation should be kept on under Africa Union (AU) led platforms in line with 'African solution for Africa problems' principles.

The negotiation should focus on water filling, not Nile water share, because Nile is a trans-boundary river shared by 11 African countries including the three ones, and has to be resolved through African themselves. AU is the best platform for resolving the difference arising from the GERD among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, he added.

Ethiopia should stick to conclude the negotiation under the Africa Union and downplay any draft deal by anybody who tries to ensure diplomatic and economic advantages at the experience of Nile basin citizens.

According to him, the process should be driven by science or law not by politics as well as the international bodies, and some countries should refrain themselves from issuing draft deals that denies the benefit of respective Nile riparian countries.

"The international institutions and countries should back the effort of AU and the tripartite negotiation with constructive approaches in mobilizing resources to materialize the Nile Commission, that could deal with Nile water share and related matters among the riparian nations," he opined.

"The first round dam water impoundment and the entire issue of the Nile needs to be the source of cooperation not contention. Hence, the mediation chaired by AU should be culminated through productive and lasting outcomes," he underlined.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.