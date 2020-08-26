Ethiopia: Agency Facilitates Industries Credit Provision

26 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA- Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Development Agency announced that it has planned to provide Small and Medium Manufacturing Industries with a credit of more than three billion Birr next Ethiopian fiscal year.

Asfaw Abebe, Agency General Director, said that the aforementioned amount of credit will serve both for working capital and lease financing mentioning that out of the planned credit some 1.5 billion Birr will be funded for working capital the rest will be delivered for the latter.

He underscored that the agency has been providing unique supports to enhance the manufacturing capacity of the industries and reduce the impacts of COVID-19 on industries via launching different new working processes.

As to him, the agency has been operating through establishing task forces that has a mandate to identify measurements and can undertake activities to reduce the impact of the epidemic on the sector.

He also stressed that in the country, the number and manufacturing capacity of small and medium industries has been increasing as currently their number has reached more than 19 thousand and they are capable of creating job opportunities for 500,000 people.

He reflected that the agency has been developing the delivering capacity of input for centers to address input scarcity. To this end, the agency has planned to construct industrial input delivering centers on 2775 hectares of land.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.