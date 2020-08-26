Ethiopia: Agency Facilitates Industries Credit Provision

ADDIS ABABA- Small and Medium Manufacturing Industry Development Agency announced that it has planned to provide Small and Medium Manufacturing Industries with a credit of more than three billion Birr next Ethiopian fiscal year.

Asfaw Abebe, Agency General Director, said that the aforementioned amount of credit will serve both for working capital and lease financing mentioning that out of the planned credit some 1.5 billion Birr will be funded for working capital the rest will be delivered for the latter.

He underscored that the agency has been providing unique supports to enhance the manufacturing capacity of the industries and reduce the impacts of COVID-19 on industries via launching different new working processes.

As to him, the agency has been operating through establishing task forces that has a mandate to identify measurements and can undertake activities to reduce the impact of the epidemic on the sector.

He also stressed that in the country, the number and manufacturing capacity of small and medium industries has been increasing as currently their number has reached more than 19 thousand and they are capable of creating job opportunities for 500,000 people.

He reflected that the agency has been developing the delivering capacity of input for centers to address input scarcity. To this end, the agency has planned to construct industrial input delivering centers on 2775 hectares of land.