Namibia: Geingob Thanks Healthcare Heroes

26 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has paid tribute to frontline health workers in a statement commemorating Heroes' Day earlier today.

"These brave men and women are our bulwark against the invisible enemy, and we salute the immense sacrifices they are making to save Namibian lives, while sometimes foregoing their own safety," he said.

Geingob said this year, the day is celebrated under extraordinary circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lauded minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula and his team for their leadership and foresight during the crisis.

"I also applaud church leaders, NGOs, workers, the private sector, and all Namibians for our unity, resolve and resoluteness . . . we will prevail despite Covid-19," he said.

Geingob said the significance of Heroes' Day may not be fully understood by those born after the country's independence.

"It is very difficult for a generation that has never experienced colonisation, racial abuse, state-sanctioned murder and the denial of basic human rights to understand, appreciate and accept the progress we have made as free people."

He said this history should be taught in homes, schools and on public forums.

The president urged Namibians to remember heroes who died after independence, noting that many were lost this year.

" . . . let us honour their sacrifices by leaving behind to the succeeding generations a legacy of peace, unity and prosperity," he said.

Geingob asked Namibians to reflect on the spirit of pan-Africanism which motivated Swapo fighters to pursue Namibian independence.

"The unbreakable bond of blood connects the people of Africa . . . It is this bond that inspired the brave fighters of our liberation struggle," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.