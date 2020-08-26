Namibia: Geingob Thanks Healthcare Heroes

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has paid tribute to frontline health workers in a statement commemorating Heroes' Day earlier today.

"These brave men and women are our bulwark against the invisible enemy, and we salute the immense sacrifices they are making to save Namibian lives, while sometimes foregoing their own safety," he said.

Geingob said this year, the day is celebrated under extraordinary circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lauded minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula and his team for their leadership and foresight during the crisis.

"I also applaud church leaders, NGOs, workers, the private sector, and all Namibians for our unity, resolve and resoluteness . . . we will prevail despite Covid-19," he said.

Geingob said the significance of Heroes' Day may not be fully understood by those born after the country's independence.

"It is very difficult for a generation that has never experienced colonisation, racial abuse, state-sanctioned murder and the denial of basic human rights to understand, appreciate and accept the progress we have made as free people."

He said this history should be taught in homes, schools and on public forums.

The president urged Namibians to remember heroes who died after independence, noting that many were lost this year.

" . . . let us honour their sacrifices by leaving behind to the succeeding generations a legacy of peace, unity and prosperity," he said.

Geingob asked Namibians to reflect on the spirit of pan-Africanism which motivated Swapo fighters to pursue Namibian independence.

"The unbreakable bond of blood connects the people of Africa . . . It is this bond that inspired the brave fighters of our liberation struggle," he said.