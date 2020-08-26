Angola: Minister Defends Cooperation Focusing On Agriculture

Luanda — The Angolan minister of the Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos, advocates changes on the paradigm of the cooperation with China, defending a focus on the development of agricultural projects.

In an interview to the magazine "China Investment", published last Tuesday, the minister highlights the need for "a paradigm shift in the model of cooperation with China" and highlights the plan to revive the productive sector and diversify the economy.

"We need to change the focus of our cooperation, giving greater emphasis to the sectors of agricultural production, food processing and logistical platforms", said the minister in the interview entitled "Model of cooperation between the two countries requires innovation".

Sérgio Santos stressed that he would like to see more Chinese entrepreneurs exploring the new opportunities available in the farming sector.

On this scope, he stressed the production of fertilizers and tillage machine as an example of business opportunities for Chinese entrepreneurs, taking into account that they are essential goods for agricultural activity and that Angola does not yet produce locally.

In terms of fertilizers, Angola depends almost in 100% on imports and regarding the tillage machine, about 72% of all lands are prepared manually and the remaining percentage through machines, affirmed the government official.

Thus, according to the minister, Angola seeks to expand its cooperation with Chinese companies that can contribute to the development of its agricultural potential and reduce the import of goods that can be easily produced in the country.

He said that Angola intends to invest heavily, in the medium term, in projects that aim to contribute to the increase in the production of cereals, vegetables, fruits and tubers, construction of irrigated perimeters, as well as to encourage animal production.

In this context, the minister also invites Chinese companies specialized in logistics services and systems to invest in Angola, especially in the field of developing technological applications that facilitate market information and connectivity.

According to the minister, Angola has a privileged geographical location in Africa and is a member of two important regional economic communities, namely the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), in the north, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to the south, which may be potential export markets for products produced in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking about the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on agriculture in Angola, he stressed that agricultural production, in general, was not affected, but there were some logistical challenges, especially in the first phase, as a result of the limitations imposed on free movement of goods and people.

He claims that the government has taken several measures to mitigate the effects of the crisis within families and companies, and admits that the negative impact of the pandemic on the national economy and in many social aspects is devastating, but assured that the "real sector" remains active and has seen some improvements.

"The government has been rationalizing the combination of containment and mitigation measures to resume business activity and safeguard jobs," said the minister in an interview published in Chinese and English.

The minister praises the fact that Chinese companies are versatile in readjusting their businesses to allow business activities to continue in Angola, and recognizes that some Chinese companies and organizations have supported the government in the fight against the new coronavirus.