Angola: MPLA's Politburo Proposes 55 Percent Renewal in Collegial Bodies

Luanda — The ruling MPLA Politburo last Tuesday examined the documents for the holding of its 8th ordinary congress, scheduled for December 2021, which, among others, should guarantee the renewal of 55 percent of the composition of intermediate and national collegial bodies .

The press release of this third ordinary meeting, chaired by the ruling party's president, João Lourenço, indicates that the Politburo decided to establish a figure of up to 50% of the female gender in the composition of the MPLA's intermediate and national collegial bodies.

The note also highlights the attribution of a 35% figure for the representation of youth, aged between 18 and 35 years.

Among the key documents for the VIII congress, members of the Political Bureau also analyzed the technical, logistical and material conditions, taking into account the constraints arising from the calamity situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reaffirmation of João Lourenço's Leadership

The press release points out that the VIII congress, the first of an ordinary nature guided by João Lourenço, should reaffirm the leadership of its president and prepare the party for future political and electoral challenges.

It should also ensure the unity and cohesion of the political organization, founded on December 10, 1956.

Journalist Joana Tomás candidate for Secretary General of the women's wing (OMA).

The Political Bureau approved the appointment of Joana Tomás as a candidate for the post of secretary-general of the Organization of Angolan Women (OMA), to be elected at the 7th ordinary congress of OMA, scheduled for March 2021.

The position has been held since 1999 by Luzia Inglês Van-Dúnem, 72 years old.

Provincial Secretaries

The meeting also approved proposals to fill up the posts of second secretaries for MPLA provincial committees in Cuando Cubango, Cunene, Cuanza Sul, Huambo, Luanda and Uíge, respectively, by Carla Maria Cativa, Gonçalves Namweya, Agostinho Domingos Cassessa, Augusto Chimuco Samucambo , Nelson Funete and Pedro Augusto Conga.

MPLA distances itself from act that excludes José Eduardo dos Santos

The MPLA Politburo vehemently condemned the display of posters, within the scope of the celebrations of the 45 years of national independence, containing photographs of the Presidents of the Republic and which omit the image of José Eduardo dos Santos.

"It (the party) distances itself from such initiatives for contradicting the political and democratic principles in force in the MPLA", recalling that José Eduardo dos Santos, President Emeritus of the MPLA, "occupies a privileged place" in the history of Angola and the party.

The MPLA's governing body "strongly condemns all initiatives that tend to divide militants, supporters and friends of the party".

The Political Bureau also learned of the memorandum for the holding of the extraordinary meeting of the Provincial Committee of youth wing JMPLA do Cunene for the election of the new first provincial secretary of the youth organization.

The III Meeting of the Political Bureau took place in compliance with the norms and rules determined by the health authorities in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, with members residing outside the capital, Luanda, participating in a video conference.

The Statutes of the MPLA say that the Political Bureau is the permanent organ of the party leadership that deliberates between meetings of the Central Committee and takes care of specific adjustments to the party's strategies.