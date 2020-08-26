Angolan Signs for Yanga

26 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan footballer Carlos Guimarães do Carmo "Carlinhos" was introduced last Tuesday as a player for the Young Africans of Tanzania, a club with which the Angolan signed a contract for two seasons.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who represented Interclube in the last top division National Championship (Girabola2019/20), posted a message about his new destination on social networks.

"Thank you, my God, for this opportunity, it will be a new challenge in my career, which I will honour with great dedication, without forgetting the support of my family and friends, thank you to all the Yanga supporters for the warm welcome, something that I will take for life", he wrote.

A video about the player posted on social media demonstrates the euphoric way in which fans received him in Dar es Salaam.

Young Africans are a first division Tanzanian team.

The Championship starts on September 6 and the team of Carlinhos (Young Africans) will face Tanzania Prisons.

In the last edition, Young Africans reached the 2nd position on the championship with 72 points. Simba Sports Club were the champions with 88 points.

Known locally as Yanga, Young Africans is a Tanzanian professional football club based in Dar es Salaam, founded in 1935. Their home field is the Memorial Karume Stadium, with a capacity for five thousand spectators.

It is the club with the most titles in the Tanzanian League, namely 21 trophies, the last of which was in 2016/17.

