Ghana: Absa Bank Ghana Employees Support Great Mission Orphanage

A group of employees of Absa Bank Ghana known as Lion's Pride has donated essential items to the children of the Great Mission International Home in Teshie.

The items include foodstuff, sanitisers, detergents and toiletries as well as mattresses.

Speaking at an event to present the items, Mr Listowel Agbeli, Regional Manager at Absa Bank Ghana and leader of the team indicated that the donation came from the generosity of Absa employees within the Accra-Tema, Eastern and Volta regional zone of the bank known as the Lion's Pride.

According to Mr Agbeli, "the kind support to the Great Mission Home is part of Absa Bank's Force for Good agenda, which entreats us to play a vital role in supporting communities and Ghana's development."

"As a team, we therefore decided to voluntarily contribute a little quota to support the society in order to make the world a better place for the less fortunate, especially in this era of COVID-19," he said.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Claude Agyin-Asamoah, Head of Customer Network at Absa Bank Ghana, expressed his excitement at the compassionate gesture shown by the employees of the bank.

"As a bank we have committed over GH¢ 2 million towards direct COVID-19 relief initiatives, including donations to the National Trust Fund, frontline workers and health facilities. We have also supported our customers with payment holidays. It is therefore, heartening to see our colleagues coming together to support the community in their own special way".

Receiving the items, Mr John Nyavor, Chief Executive Officer of the Great Mission International, expressed his gratitude to the employees of Absa Bank for their support to the orphanage.

"We are grateful to you for your kind gesture and also for spending time with the children. This is a true demonstration of your commitment to the communities around you and we deeply appreciate your support."

The Great Mission International Home takes care of over 300 orphans. Most of the children who passed through the orphanage are in tertiary schools and some are working after completing school.