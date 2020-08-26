Zimbabwe: Delta Dismisses Fake Recruitment Messages

25 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Delta Beverages has dismissed as fake, messages on employment opportunities circulating on social media saying it is the work of unscrupulous conmen masquerading as its personnel officers.

In a statement, Delta said it does not charge any pre-selection fees.

"It has come to our attention that there are unscrupulous con-men who are masquerading as Delta Human Resources Employees. Desperate job seekers have fallen prey to such well-orchestrated frauds. As Delta Corporation we wish to advise the public that no Delta official is mandated to charge for any pre-selection procedure," reads part of the statement.

Delta also indicated that any recruitment processes is preceded by job advertisements circulated through formal channels.

"Furthermore, Delta advertises for all its vacant positions. Prospective employees are encouraged to respond to adverts and to approach our officials at Delta sites if unsure about anything. Finally, we encourage those who have been duped of their money to report to the nearest police station," adds the statement.

Individuals masquerading as Delta human resources personnel have wreaked havoc in Harare charging US$50 pre-selection fees.

Delta Beverages

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.