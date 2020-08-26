Lesotho: Bantu Retains Khooa, Stiga

25 August 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Moorosi Tsiane

Bantu has retained the services of star duo Tsietsi Khooa and Hlompho 'Stiga' Kalake on two-year contracts.

The duo was on the brink of leaving the Mafeteng outfit but has finally decided to stay following lengthy discussions which early this month seemed to have hit rock bottom.

Kalake was demanding a M12 000 monthly salary and a M50 000 signing on fee. He also wanted the club to build him rental rooms.

They reached a deadlock early this month after the club said it was willing to pay a maximum of M8 000. The club even said it was giving up and said it was releasing the player.

On the other hand, Khooa was demanding a M11 000 salary. He also wanted the club to pay for his accommodation in Maseru.

While it is unclear how much Khooa eventually got as his signing fees, Kalake is said to have received M15 000 as signing fee and will get a M8 000 salary.

Bantu president Leuta John Leuta confirmed on Tuesday that the duo has signed new contracts.

"They have both signed and we are happy that we have finally managed to keep them both," Leuta.

"Apart from the fact that he was out of the country when he signed, we didn't face any problems with Khooa."

Although the negotiations leading to Kalake's contract renewal were protracted, Leuta said they returned to the negotiating table because they were not prepared to lose him.

"We didn't want to lose Kalake but our negotiations initially didn't go as we had anticipated. However, both parties decided to go back to the negotiating table and he accepted our offer.

"We are aware that some fans are unhappy with him but we are a professional team...

"The last thing we want is to have divisions in the team. It's not only the player to blame for the standoff that we had. Kalake is a young player and we had a responsibility to guide him."

Leuta however, refused to comment on how much they ended up paying the players.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.