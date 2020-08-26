South Africa: Searching for a Blueprint to Rescue SA - Tips From Germany's Social Market Economy Model

analysis

Could Germany's 'miracle' in rebuilding its shattered economy and society - after the hyperinflation of the 1920s and 30s, Nazism, the Holocaust and World War II - help avoid South Africa 'doddering towards a failed state'?

Perhaps South Africa's approximation of Germany's celebrated social market economy - which guided it to such enormous economic and social success after the war - could be the neglected 2013 National Development Plan dusted off, updated, refreshed and actually implemented.

From the ashes and rubble of war, West Germany constructed Europe's strongest economy - and one of the best in the world - from the blueprint of the "social market economy".

Just across the Berlin Wall, East Germany tried to rebuild its part of the country with a socialist, totalitarian state which controlled the entire economy and the politics.

West Germany's formula - a social compact between the left and the right, between labour and business, between free marketeers and socialists demanding a strong state to administer social justice - has been widely credited with steering first West Germany and then, after 1990, a reunited Germany, to its great success.

Can the German model work in SA?

The Hanns Seidel Foundation and the Catholic...