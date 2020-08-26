Lesotho: McPherson Launches You Tube Channel For Chess Lessons

25 August 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Leemisa Thuseho

Two-time chess Olympian Naleli McPherson has opened a You Tube channel that is meant to offer chess lessons to players.

A first in Lesotho, the channel is dubbed Lesotho Knight Vision and is meant to provide convenience to players who can visit it at their own time without any constraints.

McPherson said she decided to open the channel to empower players.

"The platform will give everyone chance to learn from some of the best coaches and players from Lesotho and even from around the world," McPherson said.

"People will access the platform for free because it is open for all. Every week there will be a video lesson posted covering lessons for beginners, intermediate and advanced of the chess players. The hope is that the lessons will help develop chess players."

McPherson hopes the platform will increase the number of players in Lesotho particularly women and also increase the number of local title holders.

So far, Lesotho has only four title holders namely; Maboloko Leboela -- Women Candidate Master (WCM), Lieketseng Ngatane -- Women FIDE Master (WFM), Tokelo Klaas -- Candidate Master (CM) and Joang Molapo -- CM.

She also wants to use the platform to empower players, among them those from remote areas, who have access to neither quality coaches nor chess clubs.

"For now, I am not incurring any financial costs but I know that some people may want to be paid for their services with time. So far, all I must worry about is data to upload the videos.

"I will be working with coach Mphetole Mona and one of the Lesotho's top players, Sechaba Khalema," McPherson said.

Apart from the You Tube platform, McPherson organises online chess tournaments for local players who cannot meet because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.