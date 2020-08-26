South Africa: We Are in an Economic Perfect Storm and Covid-19 Corruption Makes It Worse

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Adriana Randall

In countries with endemic corruption, such as South Africa, governing elites loot because they don't see it as wrong - and because they get away with it. Consequence management and the political will to tackle corruption could potentially make the difference, and win back the trust of voters and investors.

President Cyril Ramapahosa recently released a scathing letter to members of the African National Congress (ANC) lambasting his party members for their corrupt activities. But this may have come a little too late.

When the Covid-19 pandemic reached our shores and eventually our province of Gauteng, we knew it would be one of the biggest challenges we would ever face, and we knew we had to do what we could with what we had to help curb the spread of the virus.

Little did we know that amidst this disaster, the ANC would choose to enrich itself through the creation of a new internal economy, by themselves and for themselves, totally ignorant of the battle for survival playing out right in front of them, where thousands of lives and livelihoods were being threatened.

While every effort has to be made to grow our struggling economy, there is a critical precondition...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

