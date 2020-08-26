Zimbabwe: Gomba Recalled Despite Funding MDC-T Congress

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T stands accused of throwing recalled Mayor Herbert Gomba and five others under the bus despite reports that he chipped in with funds towards the suspended July 31 Extra Ordinary Congress (EOC).

A source close to the events said Gomba and another Harare Councillor, Hammy Madzingira financed the EOC to save themselves from an impending recall.

"At the beginning of the Parliamentary recalls, some councilors were told that they will also face the axe. Gomba and Madzingira of Sunningdale were part of those targeted. Sensing danger they went and approached members of the MDC who promised that they will make sure that they won't be recalled.

"Gomba and Madzingira pumped in money that was going towards sponsorship of the congress. The two were in comfort zone bragging that they won't be recalled. It seems they had been giving someone money thinking it was getting to the party." said the source for fear of reprisals

However, MDC-T spokesperson Dr. Khaliphani Phugeni dismissed the reports claiming that party funding comes from taxpayers.

"There's no truth whatsoever to such claims. The MDC-T receives funding from the taxpayers therefore we don't take money from our deployees for congresses!" said Phugeni.

Gomba and Madzingira who were once buddies before a fallout are currently on remand facing charges of corruption and abuse of office in relation to the illegal sale of residential and commercial stands.

Together with four other Harare Councilors, they were recalled from council on allegations that they had ceased to be MDC-T members by associating with the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance.

Efforts to get a comment from Gomba were fruitless as his mobile number was not reachable.